Enrico Perini, Majority Holder Of Romstal Group, Grants EUR100,000 Financing To Startup Sypher

Enrico Perini, Majority Holder Of Romstal Group, Grants EUR100,000 Financing To Startup Sypher. Enrico Perini, the majority shareholder of Romstal Group, is providing EUR100,000 financing to Romanian startup Sypher within a financing round on crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, at the end of which Sypher aims to raise EUR550,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]