Over 80% of Romanians are dissatisfied with the way the country is managed; early elections, the only solution



By Andra Beltz On the eve of the censorship motion filed by the opposition against the current government in Bucharest, INSCOP Research in partnership with Verifield, at the command of the Strategic Thinking Group think tank, published the results of a sociological survey showing that over 80% (...)