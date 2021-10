Hagag H Victoriei 109 Building To Host Future HQ Of European Cybersecurity Competence Center

Hagag H Victoriei 109 Building To Host Future HQ Of European Cybersecurity Competence Center. Bucharest-based Hagag H Victoriei 109 building will host the future headquarters of the European Cybersecurity Competence Center (ECCC), according to real estate data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]