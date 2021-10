Romania Rejects All Bids For Two Bond Issues Worth A Total RON900M

Romania Rejects All Bids For Two Bond Issues Worth A Total RON900M. Romania's finance ministry on Monday rejected all bids for two treasury bonds worth a total RON900 million (EUR181.9 million) maturing in October 2034 and November 2024, respectively, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]