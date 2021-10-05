 
October 5, 2021

Price asked by supplier of last resort for Romanian electricity consumers soars
The price asked by the supplier of last resort on the Romanian electricity market, a role attributed on a monthly basis by auction, word to RON 1,125 per MWh (EUR 225 per MWh) in October - not including the fees, VAT and excise duty. The auction was won by Electrica Furnizare, which will thus (...)

