First in Romania: UiPath Foundation and BrioÂ® make the first free digital literacy test available to the public
Oct 5, 2021
First in Romania: UiPath Foundation and BrioÂ® make the first free digital literacy test available to the public.
Banca ComercialÄƒ RomÃ¢nÄƒ is project implementation partner Young people in Romania rank last in the EU in terms of digital skills The tests are addressed to students in grades I-XII and measure the skills related to the interaction with different devices and digital programs The initiators plan (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]