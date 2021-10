First in Romania: UiPath Foundation and Brio® make the first free digital literacy test available to the public



First in Romania: UiPath Foundation and Brio® make the first free digital literacy test available to the public.

Banca Comercială Română is project implementation partner Young people in Romania rank last in the EU in terms of digital skills The tests are addressed to students in grades I-XII and measure the skills related to the interaction with different devices and digital programs The initiators plan (...)