First in Romania: UiPath Foundation and BrioÂ® make the first free digital literacy test available to the public



First in Romania: UiPath Foundation and BrioÂ® make the first free digital literacy test available to the public.

Banca ComercialÄƒ RomÃ¢nÄƒ is project implementation partner Young people in Romania rank last in the EU in terms of digital skills The tests are addressed to students in grades I-XII and measure the skills related to the interaction with different devices and digital programs The initiators plan (...)