Diplomacy360 International Conference 5th edition – Security and Prosperity at the Black Sea

Diplomacy360 International Conference 5th edition – Security and Prosperity at the Black Sea. The Romanian Business Exchange organized on September 23rd 2021, at Radisson Blu Bucharest, the 5th edition of the Diplomacy360 International Conference. The theme of this edition was “Security and prosperity at the Black Sea”. Over 150 officials, foreign diplomats accredited in Bucharest, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]