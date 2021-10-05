Romanian hospitals suspend non-urgent activity for 30 days to handle Covid-19 wave

Romanian hospitals suspend non-urgent activity for 30 days to handle Covid-19 wave. Romanian public hospitals suspend, for 30 days, hospitalizations and non-emergency operations, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) Raed Arafat announced on Monday, October 4. He said that this outstanding measure was being taken because of the Covid-19 crisis. "We have to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]