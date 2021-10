Romanian Govt. ups minimum statutory wage by 10.9%

Romanian Govt. ups minimum statutory wage by 10.9%. Starting with January 1, 2022, the minimum statutory gross wage will increase from RON 2,300 to RON 2,550 per month, according to n emergency ordinance (OUG) passed by the Government on October 4, Hotnews.ro reported. The rise accounts for an increase of 10.9%, which in absolute value means (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]