Romania’s industrial price inflation hits 15.9% YoY in August

Romania's industrial price inflation hits 15.9% YoY in August. In August 2021, the industrial production prices for the total (domestic market and non-domestic market) were up 1.5% from July 2021. The prices rose by 15.9% compared to August 2020, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics. Industrial price inflation accelerated from just