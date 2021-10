Sales of new and used cars in Romania shrink in September



New car registrations in Romania decreased in September 2021 by 17.8% compared to the same month of 2021, to 8,942 units, according to the Association of Romanian Car Manufacturers (ACAROM). For the first nine months, the new sales edged up by 4.3% YoY to 88,262 units, reporting an increase (...)