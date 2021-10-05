Local developer Radacini Estate starts new residential project in Bucharest

Local developer Radacini Estate starts new residential project in Bucharest. RÄƒdÄƒcini Estate, the real estate division of the Romanian group RÄƒdÄƒcini owned by Ali Madadi, is investing EUR 15 mln in a new residential project in Bucharest. Named 303 by RÄƒdÄƒcini, the new project will be located on a 6,000 square meters (sqm) plot of land in the SiseÈ™ti area, opposite the (...)