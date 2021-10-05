EBRD extends EUR 10 mln financing package to biggest RO FMCG distributor Aquila

EBRD extends EUR 10 mln financing package to biggest RO FMCG distributor Aquila. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Romanian FMCG transporter Aquila have agreed to the terms of a EUR 5 mln loan extended by the bank along with an option to buy shares of up to another EUR 5 mln from the group's founders - CÄƒtÄƒlin Vasile and Alin Dociu. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]