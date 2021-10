New appointments at management level at KPMG in Romania

New appointments at management level at KPMG in Romania. KPMG in Romania has announced two new appointments through internal promotions at management level, and a new hire, reflecting the dedication and professional resilience of our team and the constant growth of our business. As from 1 October, Daniel Pană (photo) becomes a Partner in Tax, while (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]