Wizz Air adds route connecting Bucharest and Jordan’s Aqaba

Wizz Air adds route connecting Bucharest and Jordan’s Aqaba. Low-cost carrier Wizz Air is scheduled to fly from Bucharest to Aqaba, Jordan, starting December 15. Two flights will be operated weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. “We are constantly looking to expand the network of routes we operate from airports in Romania to diverse destinations in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]