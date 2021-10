DB Schenker Set to Open 2.330-Sqm Terminal in Tetarom III Industrial Park in Early 2022

DB Schenker Set to Open 2.330-Sqm Terminal in Tetarom III Industrial Park in Early 2022. DB Schenker, a global provider of transport and logistics services, is set to open a new cross-dock terminal in Tetarom III industrial park, Jucu-Herghelie, 15 km away from Cluj-Napoca (northwestern Romania), in early 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]