Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates assisted Chimcomplex in obtaining the EUR 90 million funding for refinancing existing loans and for investment.

A multi-disciplinary team made of experts from Deloitte Romania’s Financial Advisory practice and from Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal provided assistance to Chimcomplex in obtaining the EUR 90 million funding for refinancing existing loans and for investment. The chemicals producer borrowed EUR 26.7 million from CEC Bank and EUR 30 million from Alpha Bank on September 30, 2021, which the company will use for fully refinancing existing loans from VTB and Credit Suisse/Argentum Netherlands BV, for the takeover of Oltchim assets, and for continuing development projects. The EUR 56.7 million amount will be supplemented by a EUR 33.3 million loan from CEC Bank, which will be contracted in October 2021, totalling EUR 90 million.