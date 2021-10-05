Parliament convenes in plenary meeting to debate and vote on no-confidence motion: PSD demands urgent departure of Citu Cabinet for Romania to emerge from continuous crisis



Parliament convenes in plenary meeting to debate and vote on no-confidence motion: PSD demands urgent departure of Citu Cabinet for Romania to emerge from continuous crisis.

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies convened on Tuesday in a joint plenary sitting to debate and vote on the no-confidence motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD). Chairman of the meeting, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban, announced that 379 lawmakers out of a total of (...)