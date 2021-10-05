Govâ€™t approves dispensing antiviral drug Favipiravir for outpatient treatment of mild COVID cases

Govâ€™t approves dispensing antiviral drug Favipiravir for outpatient treatment of mild COVID cases. The government approved by emergency ordinance the release of antiviral drug Favipiravir for the outpatient treatment of mild COVID cases, acting Health Minister Cseke Attila announced on Monday. â€œThis is an emergency ordinance of the government that complements Law No. 136/2020 establishing (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]