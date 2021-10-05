Spotlight 2021: 18 tech startups from Romania selected in the programForty-two startups have been selected in the current edition of the Spotlight program, organized by How to Web, and 18 of them are from Romania. The other chosen teams come from Estonia, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Kosovo, Hungary, and Ukraine. The 18 (...)
Dendrio Solutions sells Autodesk division to Graphein for 2.2 million leiDendrio Solutions, an IT&C integrator, part of Bittnet Group, has announced announces the sale of the Autodesk business division to Graphein, a Romanian entrepreneurial company specialized in engineering topography projects, for 2.2 million lei. The agreement provides for the transfer to (...)