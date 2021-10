Joanna Sinkiewicz Joins CBRE As Head of Industrial & Logistics CEE, Including Romania

Real estate consulting firm CBRE has recruited Joanna Sinkiewicz for the position of Head of Industrial & Logistics for eight countries in the region of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including Romania.