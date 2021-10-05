No-confidence motion initiated by PSD passed Parliament: Citu Government is dismissed. President Iohannis to call parliamentary parties for consultations next week

The motion of no-confidence initiated by PSD (Social Democratic Party) has been adopted by the Parliament on Tuesday. There were 281 votes "for" out of the 281 cast. 318 parliamentarians were present. The MPs of PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) and of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]