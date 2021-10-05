GCS: Romaniaâ€™s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 15.037 following over 77k tests done in past 24 hrs

GCS: Romaniaâ€™s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 15.037 following over 77k tests done in past 24 hrs. As many as 15,037 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 77,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Tuesday. Until Tuesday, 1,289,156 cases of people (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]