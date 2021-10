Romania's Govt. falls after no-confidence vote

Romania's Govt. falls after no-confidence vote. The Government of prime minister Florin Cîțu fell after the Parliament passed a no-confidence motion introduced by the Social Democrat Party (PSD). The motion passed with 281 votes in favor, News.ro reported. It needed 234 votes to pass. The motion was backed by both the reformist USR (formerly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]