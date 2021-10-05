Les Films de Cannes Ã Bucarest: Palme d'Or winner Titane screened at this year's festival

Les Films de Cannes Ã Bucarest: Palme d'Or winner Titane screened at this year's festival. This year's edition of Les Films de Cannes Ã Bucarest festival is scheduled to take place between October 22 and October 31. The indoor screenings will be held at Elvire Popesco Cinema at the French Institute (pictured), Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]