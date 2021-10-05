Conductor Cristian MÄƒcelaru nominated to take over as artistic director of George Enescu Festival

Conductor Cristian Măcelaru nominated to take over as artistic director of George Enescu Festival. The Culture Ministry nominated conductor Cristian Măcelaru as artistic director of the George Enescu International Festival, the largest classical music event in the country. Măcelaru, currently the music director of Orchestre National de France and chief conductor of the WDR Sinfonieorchester (...)