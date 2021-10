Connections Consult Acquires IT Consulting and Software Development Firm Brusch Services

Connections Consult, a company listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has acquired Brusch Services, a company specializing in IT consulting and software development services previously owned by Gustav Bruckner and Axel (...)