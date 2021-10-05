Opus Land Reports EUR29.5M Turnover For Jan-Sept 2021, Similar With Full-Year 2020 Level

Opus Land Reports EUR29.5M Turnover For Jan-Sept 2021, Similar With Full-Year 2020 Level. Turkish-owned real estate developer Opus Land, which developed the Cosmopolis residential compound in Bucharest, registered a turnover of EUR29.5 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared to EUR30.6 million for the full-year 2020, per data from representatives of SVN Romania, real (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]