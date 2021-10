The government in Bucharest dismissed by a motion of censure

The government in Bucharest dismissed by a motion of censure. By rbj The Romanian Parliament voted, today, the motion of censure initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD). The coalition government led by PM Florin Citu was fired for incompetence and poor management of the health, economic and social crisis in the country.