Romgaz, ExxonMobil Extend Exclusivity Agreement On Negotiation Of Deal For Neptun Deep

Romgaz, ExxonMobil Extend Exclusivity Agreement On Negotiation Of Deal For Neptun Deep. Romanian state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) announced Tuesday that it agreed with US giant ExxonMobil to extend the exclusivity period, from October 15, 2021, to November 15, 2021, in order to complete the negotiations of the transaction for the acquisition of Exxon's stake in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]