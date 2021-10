Deloitte Romania, Reff & Asociatii Assist Chimcomplex In Contracting EUR90M Loan

A multidisciplinary team of the Financial Advisory Practice of Deloitte Romania and of law firm Reff & Asociatii, member of the Deloitte Legal global network, has provided assistance to chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO) in the process of contracting a loan of EUR90