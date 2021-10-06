Romanian President Iohannis invites parties for consultations "next week"
In a brief statement after the Parliament dismissed the Government of prime minister Florin Citu, President Klaus Iohannis defended once again dismissed PM Citu and announced consultations with parliamentary parties next week - without specifying a certain calendar. "To give the parties time (...)
