 
Romaniapress.com

October 6, 2021

E-Distributie companies sent to recycling over 6,000 tons of equipment waste resulting from modernization and maintenance works in the period 2020 – 2021
Oct 6, 2021

E-Distributie companies sent to recycling over 6,000 tons of equipment waste resulting from modernization and maintenance works in the period 2020 – 2021.

In the last five years, the group’s three distribution companies have recycled equipment waste totalling over 15,000 tons Following the activity of E-Distributie companies, over 95% of the volumes recycled in the last 18 months have been recovered and returned to the economy in the form of raw (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosts Romania-Poland energy meeting Romania’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted on Wednesday the seminar “The Future of Energy, Bringing Together Conventional and Alternative Sources”, which is intended to promote the exchange of best practices as a platform for the identification of sustainable energy solutions. On the sidelines (...)

Life is Hard Lends RON1.5M To Innobyte Solutions Software solutions provider Life is Hard (LIH.RO), which is listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Wednesday said its Executive Board approved a decision to lend a total RON1.5 million to Innobyte Solutions (100% held by Life is Hard), at an interest rate of 1.25% per (...)

IntMin Bode: Gov't to adopt decision to extend state of alert by 30 days Minister of Interior Lucian Bode on Wednesday announced that the government is going to prolong the state of alert by 30 days. “Yesterday we became an interim government. During this interim period, the government will only issue the necessary normative acts for the administration of public (...)

PNL's Orban: Ongoing political and governmental crisis is a national emergency Former national leader of the National Liberal Party (PN), major at rule, Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that settling the ongoing political and governmental crisis is a national emergency that has to happen immediately, with the option of rebuilding the coalition around PNL jointly with the (...)

President Iohannis underscores need to find urgent solutions on energy prices at European level President Klaus Iohannis attended the informal meeting of the European Council and the European Union (EU) – Western Balkans Summit in Brdo, Slovenia, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The main topic of discussion at the European Council meeting was the global role of the European Union. In this (...)

Black Sea Fund Appoints Iulian Portasa As Partner Romanian investment fund Black Sea Fund, focused on deals with small and medium-sized enterprises in Romania, with a capital of over EUR43 million, has appointed Iulian Portasa, as Partner.

Valeriu Gheorghita : Immunocompromised people will be immunized with three doses People with low immune response will be immunized against COVID from the first scheme with three doses of vaccine, the chairman of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19, Valeriu Gheorghita said on Wednesday. “Yesterday the European Medicines Agency (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |