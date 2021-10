European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is investing 30 million € in Euroins through a capital increase

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is investing 30 million € in Euroins through a capital increase. EBRD to acquire minority stake in Euroins Insurance Group Eurohold, Euroins’ parent company, is providing a further equity injection of up to €12 million. In total, Eurohold and EBRD back €42 million capital increase In the last 12 month, Euroins Romania has attracted capital increases of over 300 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]