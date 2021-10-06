Restart Energy launches the RED platform, the first decentralized blockchain system that compensates the carbon footprint

Restart Energy launches the RED platform, the first decentralized blockchain system that compensates the carbon footprint. The platform is designed to stimulate both individuals and companies to actively participate in the $ 2 trillion carbon market RED is based on state-of-the-art technology called Zalmoxis, an improved version of Ethereum that runs on PoS and PoA The company plans to launch the first tokenized (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]