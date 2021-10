Dendrio Solutions sells Autodesk division to Graphein for 2.2 million lei

Dendrio Solutions sells Autodesk division to Graphein for 2.2 million lei. Dendrio Solutions, an IT&C integrator, part of Bittnet Group, has announced announces the sale of the Autodesk business division to Graphein, a Romanian entrepreneurial company specialized in engineering topography projects, for 2.2 million lei. The agreement provides for the transfer to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]