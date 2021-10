Holde Agri Invest Buys 230-ha Farm in Calarasi for RON2M

Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), a Romanian company operating farmland, announced it acquired a farm of 230 ha of land, entirely operated in a rent regime, in Calarasi county, close to its Frumusani nucleus. The deal amounts to RON2 (...)