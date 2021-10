Romania’s Food Retail Sector Set to Grow 5% Per Annum, Reach EUR25B in 2025

Romania’s Food Retail Sector Set to Grow 5% Per Annum, Reach EUR25B in 2025. Romania's food retail sector reached EUR19 billion in 2020, rising further despite the pandemic. The upward trend will continue, with the sector expected to grow on average 5% per year and reach EUR25 billion in 2025, in line with a report by research and analysis company Roland (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]