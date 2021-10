Meda Prod ’98 Sees Turnover Rise by 7% after First 7 Months of 2021

Cold cuts producer Meda Prod '98, controlled by entrepreneur Luchi Georgescu, a business worth RON217 million last year, ended the first seven months of 2021 with 7% higher turnover, according to the company's representative. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]