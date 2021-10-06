‘Life is Hard’ approves the division of shares and the transition to the main market



LIFE IS HARD S.A. (LIH), a technology company listed on BVB, AeRO market, approved the nominal division of the company’s shares from 1 RON/share to 0.5 RON/share and decided the company’s transition to the main market. All LIFE IS HARD shareholders who have purchased shares until January 18, 2022 (...)