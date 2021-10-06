Goldring, the brokerage company, launches “The sound of money in pictures”, a cartoon contest inspired by the business world

Goldring, the brokerage company, launches “The sound of money in pictures”, a cartoon contest inspired by the business world. Goldring, the brokerage company, has launched “The sound of money in pictures”, a contest through which illustrators can make cartoons inspired by the business world, specifically by the capital market. The cartoons may be sent by Sunday – October 10th – and the votes can be cast by November (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]