DB Schenker to open new cross-dock terminal in Cluj industrial park next year. DB Schenker, a global provider of transport and logistics services, will open a new cross-dock terminal in the Tetarom III industrial park near Cluj-Napoca in early 2022. It will be the company’s second-largest cross-dock terminal, after the one in Bolintin-Deal, Bucharest. With a total area of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]