GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 14.744, in over 70k tests performed in last 24 hours. President Iohannis: Adding today almost 15,000 new COVID cases, 330-plus deaths, it’s a catastrophe



As many as 14,744 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 70,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. As of Sunday, 1,303,900 (...)