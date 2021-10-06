Romania's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosts Romania-Poland energy meetingRomania’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted on Wednesday the seminar “The Future of Energy, Bringing Together Conventional and Alternative Sources”, which is intended to promote the exchange of best practices as a platform for the identification of sustainable energy solutions. On the sidelines (...)
Life is Hard Lends RON1.5M To Innobyte SolutionsSoftware solutions provider Life is Hard (LIH.RO), which is listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Wednesday said its Executive Board approved a decision to lend a total RON1.5 million to Innobyte Solutions (100% held by Life is Hard), at an interest rate of 1.25% per (...)
IntMin Bode: Gov't to adopt decision to extend state of alert by 30 daysMinister of Interior Lucian Bode on Wednesday announced that the government is going to prolong the state of alert by 30 days. “Yesterday we became an interim government. During this interim period, the government will only issue the necessary normative acts for the administration of public (...)