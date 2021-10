Eversted Plant of Mizil Boosts Air Filter Production Capacity in EUR3M Investment

Eversted Plant of Mizil Boosts Air Filter Production Capacity in EUR3M Investment. Entrepreneur family Vasile and Marilena Ene invested EUR3 million to expand and retool the air filter plant of Mizil, Prahova county, which can currently produce 100 HEPA filters per day. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]