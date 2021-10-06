Iohannis at the EU-Western Balkans Summit: European Commission commits itself to bring some solutions to energy prices increase within a week



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that, after the informal meeting of the European Council, the European Commission has committed itself to come up with some solutions on increasing energy prices. “We had an informal discussion last night and I think two conclusions are very important, (...)