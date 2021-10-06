Protective mask becomes mandatory again in open public spaces in localities with over 6 incidence rate



Protective mask becomes mandatory again in open public spaces in localities with over 6 incidence rate.

The protective mask is mandatory in all open public spaces where the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 cases is greater than 6 per thousand inhabitants. The Minister of Health, Cseke Attila (photo), and the Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, signed the order for completing the Order of the (...)