President Iohannis about the political crisis: The interim Government to remain in office until a solution is found
Oct 6, 2021
President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the interim government will remain in office until a solution is found and voiced his skepticism that a solution would take form in the first round of consultations with the parties and parliamentary formations. He was asked what solutions he sees (...)
