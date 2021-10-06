President Iohannis about the political crisis: The interim Government to remain in office until a solution is found



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the interim government will remain in office until a solution is found and voiced his skepticism that a solution would take form in the first round of consultations with the parties and parliamentary formations. He was asked what solutions he sees (...)