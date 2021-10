Three New Fidelis Government Bonds Start Trading On October 7

Three New Fidelis Government Bonds Start Trading On October 7. The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday said three new Fidelis government bond issues for the general population, denominated in the local currency and euro, will start trading on the Main Market under the trading symbols R2210A, R2410A and R2610AE, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]