President Iohannis underscores need to find urgent solutions on energy prices at European level

President Iohannis underscores need to find urgent solutions on energy prices at European level. President Klaus Iohannis attended the informal meeting of the European Council and the European Union (EU) – Western Balkans Summit in Brdo, Slovenia, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The main topic of discussion at the European Council meeting was the global role of the European Union. In this (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]